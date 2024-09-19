Empowered Women: Breaking the silence on divorce and domestic violence

Recognizing the challenges faced by women enduring domestic violence and oppressive cultural beliefs, a concerned group of women has come together to advocate for their welfare.

This initiative led to the formation of the Azande Women Welfare Group, founded by Eliza Isaiah, a divorcee herself.

Eliza describes divorce as one of the most challenging experiences she has faced, emphasizing that no woman should remain in an abusive marriage.

“Violence is the worst thing that can happen in any marriage. No woman wants to stay in a relationship where her husband is abusive, forcing her to contemplate suicide,” she stated.

“Sometimes, divorce is unavoidable if it means saving your life.”

Norah Zangabeyo, the group’s advisor, believes that rising divorce rates stem from insincerity in relationships.

Many women are lured into marriages with little knowledge of their partners.

Norah points out that deceit, lack of communication, excessive drinking, negative cultural beliefs, and unemployment contribute to marital breakdowns.

She advises couples and those considering marriage to prioritize honesty.

“A family requires both spouses to support each other,” she said. “If you’re not ready for marriage, don’t force it. Don’t ruin someone’s life.”

Rejoice Bakiri, responsible for mobilizing resources for the group, argues that honesty can often prevent divorce.

She suggests that polygamy can be acceptable if men communicate their intentions clearly and treat all wives with respect.

“South Sudan is a polygamous society; if you want to marry another wife, do it right. Discuss it with your first wife and ensure you manage your responsibilities,” she advised.

Anne Michael, who focuses on social welfare and gender issues, insists that divorce should not be taken lightly and should be a last resort.

“Divorce should be the final option when no other solutions are available. Some situations can lead to severe consequences, even death. We must consider the impact of divorce on children and strive to avoid it whenever possible, especially in our communities,” she concluded.