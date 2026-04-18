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Embassy officials visit South Sudanese detainees in Cairo; urge legal compliance

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 minutes ago

South Sudanese Embassy officials, led by Consul Pamela Albert, visit citizens at the 15 May Correctional Facility in Helwan, Egypt, on April 16, 2026. The mission focused on assessing the welfare and legal status of nationals detained for residency violations. | Photo: South Sudan Embassy in Cairo

A high-level delegation from the Embassy of South Sudan in Egypt conducted a consular visit to the 15 May Correctional Facility this week to assess the welfare of South Sudanese nationals currently in detention.

Led by Consul Pamela Albert and supported by officials from the immigration department, the delegation met with several detainees to review their legal status and the conditions of their confinement.

The embassy reported that the majority of those in custody are being held for violations of Egyptian immigration laws.

These cases primarily involve overstaying and failure to renew residency permits within the required timeframe and irregular entry, crossing the border without official documentation, particularly for those fleeing the conflict in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan.

The primary goal of the visit was to provide direct consular assistance and coordinate with Egyptian authorities on legal procedures and potential pathways for resolution. The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the rights of South Sudanese citizens are respected while they navigate the Egyptian legal system.

Following the visit, the embassy issued a strong reminder to all South Sudanese nationals living in or entering Egypt to strictly adhere to local laws.

“We reiterate our call on all South Sudanese in Egypt to prioritize legal documentation and residency renewals,” the embassy stated. “Strict compliance with local regulations is essential to avoid detention and other serious legal complications.”

The embassy continues to work closely with Egyptian immigration officials to resolve outstanding cases in accordance with the law.

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18th April 2026

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