Eleven killed, 24 injured in Warrap cattle raid

Authorities in Warrap State say 11 people were killed and 24 others injured when armed youth from Mayom County in Unity State attacked a cattle camp in Tonj North County.

The deadly raid happened on Sunday at around 1:00 p.m. in Achong-chong area.

Warrap State Minister of Information, Mamer Bath Mabok, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He said the attackers targeted local youth who had recently surrendered their weapons to the government as part of the disarmament process.

Mabok said the assailants also attempted to raid cattle but later returned the animals.

He added that he has not yet spoken to Unity State officials but is trying to reach the state information minister for coordination.

“Armed youth from Mayom County attacked a cattle camp in Achong-chong on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The victims were youth who had surrendered their weapons. Eleven were killed and 24 others injured. The attackers also raided cattle but later returned them. I’ve not yet communicated with Unity State authorities,” he said.

Authorities in Unity State are yet to respond to the incident.

The attack comes as tensions remain high in both Warrap and Unity states.

Earlier this month, President Salva Kiir declared a six-month state of emergency in both regions following a rise in tribal clashes.

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) have been deployed to support disarmament and restore peace.

Cattle raiding and revenge attacks continue to fuel inter-communal violence in parts of South Sudan, making security and disarmament efforts difficult.