16th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Electoral institutions to present ‘realistic’ timetable reports next week – Lomuro

Electoral institutions to present ‘realistic’ timetable reports next week – Lomuro

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs - PPU 17th Jan. 2024

The High-Level Standing Committee on the Implementation of the 2018 Peace Agreement says the electoral institutions will next week present reports on the phases, timeline and budget needed to implement their programs.

On 13th August 2024, the Presidency tasked the three electoral institutions to develop a ‘realistic’ timetable for the elections.

These include the National Elections Commission, the National Constitution Review Commission and the Political Parties Council.

The decision came as the SPLM and SPLM-IO parties presented what the High-level Standing Committee described as two extreme views.

According to the Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Presidency directed the High-Level Standing Committee to develop a realistic timetable for the parties to agree on when elections should be conducted.

As a result, the high-level standing committee with the electoral institutions in Juba on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr Martin Elia Lumoro said the electoral institutions will next week present reports outlining the phases, timeline and budget needed.

He adds that the high-level standing committee will then analyze the reports and harmonize them for the presidency to make the final decision on elections.

“Today [Wednesday] we have started implementing the directives of the presidency and we met with all institutions concerned,” Lomuro told the media in Juba.

“The chair delivered the directives of the presidency that they have to sit, review their schedules and come to us on Thursday next week with a written report outlining the phases of the program they are supposed to implement, how long each phase will take and how much will it cost to implement each phase,” he said.

“After that, the high-level standing committee will sit again, analyze the report and harmonize it so that we now come up with options available for the presidency to make the final decisions of taking the country to elections.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 3

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 4

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

Kiir reshuffles officials across four states 5

Kiir reshuffles officials across four states

Published August 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MSF evacuates staff, suspends operations in Ulang due to threat

Published 1 hour ago

Activist calls for Unity State GBV case to be referred to Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Opinion: The fall of Twic East’s Baobab tree

Published 2 hours ago

Political dialogue key to resolving S. Sudan conflict – Gen. Thomas

Published 3 hours ago

Report GBV incidents within 72 hours for effective justice, experts advise

Published 3 hours ago

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.