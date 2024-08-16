Electoral institutions to present ‘realistic’ timetable reports next week – Lomuro

The High-Level Standing Committee on the Implementation of the 2018 Peace Agreement says the electoral institutions will next week present reports on the phases, timeline and budget needed to implement their programs.

On 13th August 2024, the Presidency tasked the three electoral institutions to develop a ‘realistic’ timetable for the elections.

These include the National Elections Commission, the National Constitution Review Commission and the Political Parties Council.

The decision came as the SPLM and SPLM-IO parties presented what the High-level Standing Committee described as two extreme views.

According to the Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Presidency directed the High-Level Standing Committee to develop a realistic timetable for the parties to agree on when elections should be conducted.

As a result, the high-level standing committee with the electoral institutions in Juba on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr Martin Elia Lumoro said the electoral institutions will next week present reports outlining the phases, timeline and budget needed.

He adds that the high-level standing committee will then analyze the reports and harmonize them for the presidency to make the final decision on elections.

“Today [Wednesday] we have started implementing the directives of the presidency and we met with all institutions concerned,” Lomuro told the media in Juba.

“The chair delivered the directives of the presidency that they have to sit, review their schedules and come to us on Thursday next week with a written report outlining the phases of the program they are supposed to implement, how long each phase will take and how much will it cost to implement each phase,” he said.

“After that, the high-level standing committee will sit again, analyze the report and harmonize it so that we now come up with options available for the presidency to make the final decisions of taking the country to elections.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Election uncertainty: Is democracy in South Sudan on hold Previous Post