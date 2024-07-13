El-Merriekh Bentiu face grueling Al-Ahly test if they beat Kenya’s Gor Mahia

South Sudan’s El-Merriekh Bentiu and Kenya’s Gor Mahia will face off in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League and the winner could be headed for a tough battle against African giant Al-Ahly of Egypt.



In the draw held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, July 11th, El-Merriekh take on Gor Mahia in the champions league while Jamus Juba will play Stade Tunisien in the Confederation Cup 2024-2025 preliminary rounds.

El Merriekh and Jamus qualified after being crowned as the champions of the South Sudan League and South Sudan Cup respectively early this year.

Al-Merriekh will start the first leg of their preliminary round of the African Champions League on August 16 and the second leg on 23rd, while Jamus FC will play its matches in the Confederation Cup on August 18 to 25.

The winner of Al-Merriekh Bentiu and Gor Mahia of Kenya in the CAF Champions League will face Al-Ahly of Egypt in the Second Round.

Al Ahly have a record of 43 national league titles, 38 national cup titles, and 14 national Super Cup titles, making them the most decorated club in Egypt.

Nicknamed ‘Red Devils’ for their red jerseys, Al-Ahly are the current defending champions – having attained their 12th title in the African Champions League after beating Tunisia’s Esperance 1-0 in March 2024.

In addition, Al Ahly have never been relegated to the Egyptian Second Division.

Meanwhile, the winner of Jamus FC Juba against StadeTunisien of Tunisia will play Usma of Algeria in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

About 59 football clubs are taking part in this season’s CAF Champions League, while in the CAF Confederation Cup, 52 clubs are participating.

