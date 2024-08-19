El-Merreikh Bentiu FC makes history with historic CAF Champions League win

In a landmark moment for South Sudanese football, El-Merreikh Bentiu FC achieved a historic 1-0 victory over Kenyan giants Gor Mahia FC in the CAF Champions League.
The match, held at Juba National Stadium on Sunday evening, marked the first time a South Sudanese team has won a home match in this prestigious continental competition.
The atmosphere at Juba National Stadium was electric as fans packed the stands, eagerly anticipating a historic moment.
