19th August 2024
El-Merreikh Bentiu FC makes history with historic CAF Champions League win

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 hour ago

El-Merreikh Bentiu FC players celebrate their decisive goal against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia FC in the CAF Champions League on Sunday, August 19, 2024. — Courtesy of El-Merreikh Bentiu FC

In a landmark moment for South Sudanese football, El-Merreikh Bentiu FC achieved a historic 1-0 victory over Kenyan giants Gor Mahia FC in the CAF Champions League.

The match, held at Juba National Stadium on Sunday evening, marked the first time a South Sudanese team has won a home match in this prestigious continental competition.

The atmosphere at Juba National Stadium was electric as fans packed the stands, eagerly anticipating a historic moment.

Despite being underdogs, El-Merreikh Bentiu FC showcased incredible determination and resilience against one of East Africa’s football powerhouses.

The game’s lone goal came in the 62nd minute when El-Merreikh Bentiu’s forward, Musa, struck powerfully after receiving a perfectly delivered cross from playmaker Chol Peter Hibibu.

The goal sent the home crowd into a frenzy, realizing they were on the brink of history.

Gor Mahia, a club with a rich history and multiple Kenyan Premier League titles, was left stunned by the tenacity of the South Sudanese team.

Despite their attempts to equalize, El-Merreikh Bentiu’s defence stood firm, with goalkeeper Juma Jenaro making several crucial saves to secure the win.

The final whistle prompted jubilant celebrations both on and off the pitch as El-Merreikh Bentiu FC celebrated a victory that not only advanced them in the competition but also represented a monumental achievement for South Sudanese football.

Coach Ramsey Sabit praised his team’s hard work and dedication, stating, “This victory is not just for our club but for the entire nation of South Sudan. We have demonstrated our ability to compete at the highest level, and this win will inspire future generations of footballers in our country.”

With this historic win, El-Merreikh Bentiu FC now looks forward to the second round of the CAF Champions League, where they will face Gor Mahia once again, this time in Nairobi, continuing to carry the hopes and dreams of South Sudanese football fans.

El-Merreikh Bentiu FC makes history with historic CAF Champions League win

