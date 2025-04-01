Eight SSPDF soldiers injured in road accident in Nagero County

At least eight out of 16 SSPDF soldiers were injured, with two in critical condition, after a military vehicle overturned in the Kubri Bou area of Nagero County in Western Equatoria State.

Bernardo Gabriel Amin, the Executive Director of Nagero Payam, confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday at 6:00 PM when the soldiers were returning to their base after spending time in the community.

“It happened yesterday (Monday) evening, the soldiers who are now in Bou Bridge came to enjoy themselves, and perhaps they drank, but the vehicle overturned with them, causing the injuries. They were about 15 people in total,” he said.

He explained that all 16 soldiers aboard the vehicle were intoxicated, which led to the driver losing control and the vehicle overturning on its way back to Kubri Bou.

“The injured were eight, but the two with severe injuries broke their left legs. One soldier, at the cantonment is unable to speak. Two were taken to Tambura, while the remaining six returned to Bou Bridge.

“The driver was drunk, and it appears all of them were intoxicated,” he said.

Amin reported that eight soldiers sustained injuries, two of whom suffered severe fractures. The soldiers with compound fractures have been referred to Tambura for further treatment.

However, 1st Lieutenant Angelo Atem, who oversees the Kubri Bou military barracks, identified the two victims as Pariek and Samuel.

According to Lieutenant Atem, another accident occurred the same day when a car on its way to Kubri Bou from Nagero overturned twice after two drivers who took turns lost control . The crashed left six people injured.

The vehicle was coming from Bou Bridge to collect a car key. On its way back, the car slid off the road, injuring four people under the driver’s control.

“When the driver was removed, another one took over, but he engaged all five gears at once, causing the vehicle to veer into the bush and overturned.

“Eight people were injured, with two suffering severe fractures and were taken to Tambura, while the other six sustained lighter injuries. Patrick

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gang attack in Nyakuron West leaves two in critical condition Previous Post