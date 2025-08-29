Eight police drivers deployed to frontline for reckless driving – official

The Director of ICT and Supervisor of the Joint Operation Forces said that his unit recently deployed eight police drivers to the frontline as punishment for reckless driving in Juba.

Major General Mangar Makeny told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview in Juba that the action aims to enforce discipline within the police force.

He says since he took over the ICT role in May this year, he introduced a standing order that no police vehicle should operate without a force member and an officer in charge on board.

General Makeny says there is now a speed limit for all police vehicles, and violations are dealt with seriously.

The eight drivers were arrested for misconduct on the road and later sent to the frontline as punishment.

“So far, we have arrested about eight drivers for misbehaving on the road, and we have sent them to the frontline as punishment. If they want to endanger lives, let them do it where there is real fighting, not in Juba. They will not return as police officers. That punishment stands. They will be reassigned and wear different uniforms. This is part of our effort to improve monitoring and accountability, which helps reduce misconduct within the ranks of our personnel,” he said.

General Makeny says the new measures are already showing results.

“For the moment, the drivers I have and the vehicle I have are okay. No more problems, no more reckless driving, because we have oriented them. Because if he is over speeding, he will not even see what is happening around. And he should be going at a normal speed of 40 to 30 km,” he added.