29th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Governance | News   |   Eight police drivers deployed to frontline for reckless driving – official

Eight police drivers deployed to frontline for reckless driving – official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Thousands of police officers parade at their graduation ceremony following a four-month refresher training in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State – Credit: [Voice of Hope Radio] December 20, 2024

The Director of ICT and Supervisor of the Joint Operation Forces said that his unit recently deployed eight police drivers to the frontline as punishment for reckless driving in Juba.

Major General Mangar Makeny told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview in Juba that the action aims to enforce discipline within the police force.

He says since he took over the ICT role in May this year, he introduced a standing order that no police vehicle should operate without a force member and an officer in charge on board.

General Makeny says there is now a speed limit for all police vehicles, and violations are dealt with seriously.

The eight drivers were arrested for misconduct on the road and later sent to the frontline as punishment.

“So far, we have arrested about eight drivers for misbehaving on the road, and we have sent them to the frontline as punishment. If they want to endanger lives, let them do it where there is real fighting, not in Juba. They will not return as police officers. That punishment stands. They will be reassigned and wear different uniforms. This is part of our effort to improve monitoring and accountability, which helps reduce misconduct within the ranks of our personnel,” he said.

General Makeny says the new measures are already showing results.

“For the moment, the drivers I have and the vehicle I have are okay. No more problems, no more reckless driving, because we have oriented them. Because if he is over speeding, he will not even see what is happening around. And he should be going at a normal speed of 40 to 30 km,” he added.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary 1

Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary

Published August 27, 2025

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens 2

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

Published August 23, 2025

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi 3

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi

Published August 28, 2025

BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction 4

BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction

Published August 26, 2025

Adut pledges support for returnees from Kakuma as lawmakers raise alarm over growing influx 5

Adut pledges support for returnees from Kakuma as lawmakers raise alarm over growing influx

Published August 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFF approves new Premier League regulations

Published 3 hours ago

Three trucks carrying contaminated maize flour expelled at the Nimule border

Published 3 hours ago

Nimule: Eight suspected gang members arrested for beating police officer

Published 3 hours ago

Over 6,000 people missing in South Sudan – ICRC

Published 3 hours ago

Eight police drivers deployed to frontline for reckless driving – official

Published 4 hours ago

Peace deal restricts police from recruitment, limits staffing – official

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.