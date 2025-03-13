Eight more SSPDF survivors from Nasir arrive in Juba

The SSPDF Spokesperson confirmed the arrival of eight soldiers in Juba on Thursday afternoon after a successful extraction from Akobo County, following last week’s deadly attack on Nasir Garrison.



According to Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai, the soldiers who arrived this afternoon at Juba International Airport from Buong Payam in Akobo County, Jonglei, were accompanied Buong Payam in Akobo to Juba by White Army leader Koat Nyang Banang.

The survivors include Major Michael Chieruai Abian, 1st Lt. Garang Wol Wol Kuac, Sergeant Major Daniel Okello Okello, Sergeant Major Mudi Duma Nyambe, and Sergeant Major Lungar Wol Jiel. Other survivors are Captains Arop Aget Agany, Adol Chuor Madol, and Joseph Kuek Kuek.

They were received at the airport by Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, SSPDF Spokesperson; Marlin David Kuony, Chairperson of the Akobo County Emergency Evacuation Team; and a former lawmaker from Buong County, Akobo.

Speaking to journalists, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the extraction process, including the authorities from Buong County.

“On behalf of the SSPDF, I would like to express my gratitude to all who participated in the recovery, protection, and safe evacuation of our servicemen. This was a collective effort,” he said.

“Today (Thursday), I am here to receive our servicemen on behalf of the SSPDF and the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Dr. Paul Nang.”

1st Lt. Garang Wol Wol Kuac, one of the survivors of the Nasir attack, expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts in securing their rescue.

However, he emphasized their deepest appreciation for a village headman who sheltered them in his house after they sought refuge from intense gunfire by armed youth.

“When the last round of fighting broke out around 7 o’clock, we were about 20 people. The roads were blocked, and we headed towards the sea,” said Lt. Kuac.

“We came across one of the local chiefs, and one of us went to his house. A group of armed young men arrived, demanding that he hand us over. But the headman refused and negotiated with them. Some of the sultans supported his stance, and the armed youth eventually left.”

He added, “Two days later, we heard about the events from Juba, and we thank the government for their efforts in rescuing us.”

Meanwhile, White Army leader Koat Nyang Banang, who escorted the survivors, shared how he protected the soldiers from the group he described as local authorities in Buong Payam of Akobo.

“There were attempts by armed men who wanted to take the soldiers from me,” Nyang explained. “At first, four young men came, then eight more joined. But I stood my ground and told them the soldiers were under my protection. I refused to hand them over.”

He continued, “I told them we cannot surrender the soldiers to them [SPLA-IO] forces because I didn’t know what would happen to them if they were taken by our local government.”

Recognizing the danger of keeping the soldiers with him, Nyang contacted the government in Juba, though he had doubts about receiving a response.

“I decided to directly communicate with the government in Juba, hoping they would respond and take the soldiers.

“As a civilian, my life could be at risk from those who wanted to harm the soldiers because I had chosen to protect them. I took that risk and contacted the government in Juba to send a plane to evacuate them. Some of the soldiers were badly wounded, and the local health center had no medicine available,” he said.

As a result, Major General Lul Ruai said, the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF ) facilitated the evacuation process and new governor of Jonglei Stat hired a chartered a plane to airlift the soldiers from Akobo County’s Buong Pyam to Juba on Thursday.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter