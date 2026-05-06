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Egyptian Ambassador hails Juba Dream Park as symbol of bilateral cooperation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

The Egyptian Ambassador to South Sudan, H.E. Hazem Mamdouh Fawzy, delivers remarks during the official inauguration of Juba Dream Park in Juba, May 5, 2026 - Photo Credit: Office of Governor CES

The Egyptian Ambassador to South Sudan, Hazem Mamdouh Fawzy, has described the newly inaugurated Juba Dream Park as a powerful symbol of friendship and cooperation between Cairo and Juba.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony, Ambassador Fawzy noted that the project—implemented by the Central Equatoria State Government in partnership with the Egyptian Bahgat Group—reflects the long-standing cultural and social ties between the two nations.

The park features a children’s playground, cafeteria, landscaped greenery, and parking facilities. It is designed to expand modern recreational spaces for families in the capital, mirroring similar urban developments in Egypt.

“I would like to express my deepest happiness and honor to participate in this opening ceremony,” Ambassador Fawzy stated. “This project represents the historical bilateral relations between our peoples and stands as a model of cooperation and entrepreneurship.”

The Ambassador emphasized that such initiatives demonstrate the vital role private sector investment plays in public development.

He further expressed the Embassy’s readiness to support future projects in other sectors, including tourism and healthcare, to further strengthen development cooperation.

The inauguration was attended by Cabinet ministers, the Mayor of Juba City Council, international investors, and senior government officials. The leadership welcomed the initiative and encouraged further foreign investment across South Sudan’s developing sectors.

The ceremony concluded with a series of cultural performances, including a traditional Bari dance, marking a celebratory start for the city’s newest public space.

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