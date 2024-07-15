Egypt energy minister to commission donated powerplants in Yambio, Rumbek

The Egyptian minister of electricity and renewable energy, Mohamed Shaker, is expected in South Sudan on Tuesday to commission two generator power stations renovated by his government in Western Equatoria and Lakes.

The two power stations were donated by Cairo between 2010 and 2011. The powerplants had been out of service during the South Sudan civil war – and were both renovated in the last two years.

Yambio Thermal Power Plant was renovated in March 2023 after a decade in disrepair, while the one in Rumbek has been rehabilitated in 2022.

South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Energy and Dams, Simon Mijok Mijak, is expected to accompany the Egyptian delegation to Yambio of Western Equatoria and Rumbek in Lakes State for the Inauguration.

In an interview with Eye Radio, John Ramsey, Western Equatoria Minister of Land, Housing and Public Utilities, said the Yambio power station has two generators running at a combined capacity of 6 megawatts.

According to him, the two generators consume 10 barrels of fuel a day and can supply the entire state capital and neighboring Nzara town with power.

“They are two generators each with a capacity of 3.0 megawatts if we are running both generators it is at 6 megawatts. The plant is capable of supplying the whole of Yambio with power,” he said.

“I think with time, we will be able to extend to Anzara for the time being it is only Yambio town. I am told it is using around 10 barrels per a day. We will not be using all of them at the time because one is capable of supplying Yambio town.”

Ramsey, however, voiced concerns that the power station is not sustainable citing the cost of fuel, maintenance and operation.

“We have realized that is not really sustainable especially in the future because of the cost of operation, the cost is high and it is not only fuel so we discovered it is not sustainable in the near future.”

He further stressed that a foreign company contracted by the government to run the power station has so far registered more than 1,000 clients interested to purchase the power.

The state minister pointed out that the power will be sold to the local population in the local currency but at the rate of USD.

“It will be sold in the local currency although the rates may be determined by dollar because not everyone can afford getting dollar so we afford them to pay in the local currency by in the rates of dollar.”

“We have contracted a company to run the power station on behalf of the government as a business, and the report I got from the company is that they have registered more than one thousand interested clients.”

On Friday. the Deputy Information Minister Jacob Maiju Korok confirmed to Journalists after the cabinet meeting that the Egyptian minister will visit the country to commission the two power stations.

“The acting minister of Energy Simon Mijak briefed the Cabinet that this month the minister of power and energy in Egypt will be visiting South Sudan to commission two power stations in Western Equatoria and Lakes State.”

