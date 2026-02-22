Egypt calls for inclusive dialogue on Nile Basin governance as Juba meeting concludes

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, called for inclusive dialogue on the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) during the 20th Nile Day anniversary in Juba.

During the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 22, Minister Sewilam stated that the voices of over half the region’s population remain outside the current agreement, urging member states to reach a broader consensus before moving forward with institutional changes.

The Nile Basin Initiative gathering brought together water ministers and senior officials to discuss regional cooperation and the future of water governance. Sewilam noted that countries currently outside the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) represent approximately 52 percent of the population within the Nile Basin.

Egypt and Sudan have not signed or ratified the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) because it challenges their historic, dominant water rights established by the 1929 and 1959 treaties, specifically Article 14b regarding “water security”. They argue the CFA violates these treaties, which they view as binding, and fails to protect their current water shares.

The Egyptian Water Minister urged member states to reach a basin-wide consensus before establishing a formal CFA Commission, stating that the views of more than half the region’s people must be part of the process.

Minister Sewilam spoke on the theme of this year’s Nile Day, which focused on the engagement of community, youth, and women in water governance. He stated that Egypt views the participation of these groups as a requirement for sustainable water management.

Sewilam pointed to the role women hold in household water use and rural life, while describing the youth as a dynamic segment of the population capable of offering innovation and leadership.

Regarding the legal framework for the river, Sewilam argued against taking further institutional steps toward the CFA Commission until all member states find mutual satisfaction.

He stated that the agreement should include provisions for amendment and evolution to facilitate the entry of remaining states. He requested that member states prioritize collective interests to build trust and ensure that no part of the basin is left behind.

The hosting of this meeting in Juba places the city at the center of regional water diplomacy. Nile Day remains an annual occasion to recognize the river that links the cultures and communities of the region. As the meeting ended, Egypt reaffirmed its intent to continue dialogue with all member states to strengthen unity across the basin.

