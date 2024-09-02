2nd September 2024
EES citizens object to sacking of elected leaders via decree

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 5 hours ago

EES Deputy Chairperson of High Elections Committee, Oryema Emmanuel speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, 29th Aug 2024. (Photo Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio)

Some residents of Torit and Nimule in Eastern Equatoria have called for  a constitution that prevents the national government from removing their elected representatives before general elections.

This was revealed during a civic education session conducted by the High Elections Committee with support from the UN Integrated electoral assistance team for Eastern Equatoria State.

Oryema Emmanuel, the Deputy Chairperson of the elections committee said majority of the population believe that going for election without a permanent constitution will still enable the president to remove their elected members.

“They wanted the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan to be written because the constitution is also relevant to the conduct of the election,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“They said the current constitution is giving more powers to other people even the elected representative they remove them by decree.”

“So, they needed a new constitution such that when they go for elections, nobody will temper with the people that entrusted to take responsibility.”

Oryema Emmanuel further said those they engaged in the civic education session support the conduct of elections provides that it does not return the country back to violence.

He said they also wants voters’ registration to start as soon as possible and as well a continues grassroots civic education.

 

 

 

2nd September 2024

