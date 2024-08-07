EES bans sales of premature maize corns as cow feeds

Eastern Equatoria government has banned the lucrative sales of premature maize stalks and corns as feeds for diary cows of powerful officials, citing this risks decline in food production in the state.

The banned was issued early this month in a ministerial order following the rise in the lucrative business in Magwi and Torit Counties where farmers slash down the crops to supply some powerful government officials in Juba.

Prior to the ban, Magwi County Commissioner told Eye Radio, they closed entry for dealers of premature maize stalks and corns after realizing the illegal practice in the area.

Benjamin Pole-Pole terms the practice as a negative development in Magwi – one of the food baskets for the South Sudan.

“I’m really very proud to call Magwi as the food basket for the nation but also dismayed with the report that I got that negative development.

“One day, I came across big lorry carrying harvested premature maize with all the leaves and the stalk.

“After when we asked of that negative development, I had to become very conscious about it and condemned those practices. If it has been sold in that way, it will create food insecurity in the whole of South Sudan,” he said.



When contacted by Eye Radio, the State Agriculture Minister Ochola Bosco said the order was enforced since the 2nd of August.

“We have come up with a ministerial order and banned the activities of premature maize production. The order has been issued on the 2nd of this month which is active now and it has been forwarded to the local leaders to implement the order.”

It warned violators will face full force of the law.

“Once the buyers and the sellers are found engaging in the business, they will face justice,” said Pole-pol,” he said.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Ochola said, the order is not meant to discourage the practice but to ensure good agricultural production for the food insecure citizens in the state.

“We don’t encourage the practice because it will reduce for us food production in the state,” he added.



