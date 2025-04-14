Education ministry set to unveil CPE exams results after over 4 months

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of General Education and Instruction is expected to announce the results of the 2024 South Sudan Certificate of Primary Education (SSCPE) examination results probably this week following a long delay blamed on lack of marking budget.

In November 2024, over 79,000 candidates including 43,275 males and 35,735 females, sat for the CPE exams across 551 centers nationwide.

However, candidates have been anxiously waiting for over four months – unsure about their score and delaying their enrollment to Senior One in the new academic year.

In February 2025, National Examination Council (NEC) announced that it was starting the exams marking – after receiving two billion South Sudan pounds – which was only 28% of the required budget from the finance ministry.

During a briefing to President Salva Kiir, read on the state-own TV, SSBC, on Friday, Education Minister Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok said his administration finished the CPE marking and processing the results.

“The purpose of the meeting was to present the results of the Primary 8 certificate. We have finished marking and processing the results of Primary 8 and H.E. the President blessed the results.

“So the Ministry will be able to announce the results to the public and to the students next week (this week). We were also able to take the opportunity to update His Excellency the President on some of the activities that we are doing.”

On Tuesday the Ministry will deliberate on matter before announcing the date for the result announcements.

Last year, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi called for inclusion of exams marking costs in the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget to avoid results delay after the education ministry took eight months to complete the marking of 2023-2024 SSCSE exams.

Abdelbagi said despite efforts to improve the education system, budget constraints have remained one of the institution’s biggest challenges in ensuring timely marking of national exams.

He said the Service Cluster under him had previously proposed and submitted education budgets to the parliament but added that they were not approved.

