Education ministry announces long-awaited CPE results with pass rate of 94.9%

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Primary schools in Central Equatoria State have topped the score in the 2024 Certificate of Primary Education examination results unveiled on Tuesday as 3,938 candidates failed out of 77,264 candidates that took the exams, Education Minister Kuyok Abol announced.

According to the results published during the 20th extraordinary meeting of the National Examination Council (NEC), two students from Juba Christian Center (JCC)’s Hai Negil and Model primary schools, topped the chart as best performing students in the country.

Felix Luwala and Moses Jerry Achire garnered 453 out of 500 marks each, amounting 90.6 percent. Candidates from JCC schools have also dominated the Top Ten.

Minister Kuyok further revealed that Science, Christian Religious Education and English Language stood out as most learned subjects while Mathematics and Islamic Religious Education remain under-performed.

To address these challenges, the minister said he will embark on recruitment and training of teachers for the underperformed subjects to deliver the curriculum effectively.

“So the top student was Felix Luwala Wani Jube from JCC Hai Negil primary school; he obtained 453. Number two was Moses Jerry Achire Ochaya from JCC Model primary school, he also obtained and joined top one with 453,” Minister Kuyok said.

“On the best female performance, number one was Gift Chandia Remis Aluwe, JCC 451, number two Sabrina Keji Paulino Francis, JCC model primary school 451. JCC primary school, Central Equatoria is the top school with 89.1% followed by Venus Star Academy Goroyo campus, 87.8%.”

More than 79,010 candidates, including 43,266 males and 35,744 females registered for the examinations across 551 centers nationwide. However, only 77,264 candidates (including 42,257 males and 35,007 females) attempted the examinations, while the rest were reported absence.

Meanwhile, 73,326 candidates (including 40,427 males and 32,899 females) passed the exams, which represent an overall pass rate of 94.9%, a weighed score of 73.1% percentage performance index.

After sitting for the exams last year, students anxiously waited at home for over four months – delaying their enrollment to Senior One in the new academic year – in a situation that the examination council blamed on lack of funding.

