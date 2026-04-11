Edmund Yakani dismisses arrest claims after clarifying shooting incident

Activist Edmond Yakani, has dismissed circulating social media claims alleging that he was abducted or detained, insisting he is safe and free, while also reiterating his account of a recent shooting incident in Juba that has triggered widespread misinformation online.

Speaking in an audio statement shared with Eye Radio on Saturday, Yakani strongly rejected reports claiming he had been arrested by state security forces.

“I would like to inform South Sudanese I’m free, I’m okay, I’m not arrested, I’m not threatened and I’m not under any detention,” Yakani said.

“I know this misleading information… was generated to cause panic among our civil population.”

He further alleged that the false reports were part of a broader pattern of misinformation and propaganda campaigns that civil society actors have been working to counter.

“Those behind this information are the enemies of peace and stability in the country… I will never give up in fighting misinformation, fake news and hostile propaganda including hate speech.”

Yakani also linked the circulation of the false claims to heightened tensions following his public comments on a recent shooting incident in Juba.

His remarks come amid continuing clarification over a Friday morning shooting near the Customs Roundabout, which initially sparked rumours on social media alleging an assassination attempt on First Vice President Riek Machar during proceedings at Freedom Hall.

However, the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) dismissed those claims and urged the public to remain calm while investigations continue.

Yakani, who said he witnessed the incident, maintained that the shooting was the result of a dispute between two soldiers and not an attack on political figures.

“This information is associated with an isolated incident that took place… at Garang Mausoleum where two soldiers disagreed and they exchanged gunfire among themselves for a short period of time,” he said in a separate statement.

He further clarified that the incident occurred after the court session had ended and away from the main proceedings, adding that it took place near the entrance of the John Garang Mausoleum, approximately 400 metres from the court venue.

In response to the wave of competing narratives, the SSPDF spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang, urged both the public and civil society actors to avoid speculation as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

“The SSPDF command urges members of the public to remain calm as the concerned authorities ascertain circumstances under which gunshots rang out in Customs roundabouts. On the same note, the army urges individuals from civil society organisations to desist from speaking on behalf of the national army,” Koang said in a statement posted on social media.