ECSS launches massive five-year plan to support education in S. Sudan

The Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan on Wednesday, 05/06/2024 launched a five-year strategic plan in support of the education system in the country.

“We have launched this five-year strategic plan although it has come at a moment that things are difficult but by faith in God we will be able to manage and implement it in order to strengthen education within our country and to give a better future to our children.

The plan which will ran this year to 2028 aims to alleviate illiteracy, serve the most vulnerable communities, promote sustainable gender and disability inclusion through building resilience and adaptability programs.

The initiative will be implemented in a number of counties across the ten states.

The project seeks to sponsor children and youths in the designated states in schools, renovate and construct new schools as well as provide training for teachers in both primary and secondary schools, among others.

The Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan Dr. Justin Badi Arama says the strategic plan is a gesture from the church to strengthen the education system in the country.

Badi appeals to the government to put more focus on education to prepare children for brighter future.

“I therefore appeal to parents, Christians and our government to focus more on preparing our children for the future,” said the clergy.



Director General of Curriculum Development at the National Ministry of Education and Instruction, Omot Okon said, the church was the founder of education in South Sudan.

He added that the education plan is to ensure no child is left behind as the country gears towards transformation.

“This strategic plan came at a time when it is needed because we are now in a period of transformation and this transformation has to be inclusive nobody should be left behind regardless of whatever,” he said

For his part, the Managing Director of ECSS’s Education and Training Stephen Lubari described the church as a great stakeholder in the country.

He said the church will work to close gaps where the government is unable to deliver especially in hard-to reach areas.

“The church is a great stakeholder in the nation, because the people that we look after are the people the government is taking care of, and therefore we have to deliver services to meet the gaps where the government is unable and where we could reach.

“The beauty of the church is that we have access country wide despite the challenges,” added Lubari.



Speaking on behalf of all partners, Francis Okello called of resources mobilization, citing the donor’s fatigue due to the war in Ukain and Gaza.

“We had the Ukraine issue, and now the Gaza war which has diverted the attention of the donors and created donor fatigue, making funding a challenge to most of the African countries. Funding is abig challenge, we have to pray a lot and mobilize resources.”

According to records, South Sudan has the world’s third-lowest literacy rate with about 2.8 million children out of school—the highest proportion of out-of-school children globally.

Education unavailable for many children has been attributed to relentless violence, poverty, lack of political leadership and investment, and a shortage of qualified teachers.



