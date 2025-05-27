27th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 8 minutes ago

Economist Ahmed Morjan speaks to Eye Radio. January 13, 2023. (Photo: Moses Awan)

Economist Ahmed Morgan attributes the ongoing local currency shortages in banks and mobile money outlets to hoarding, driven by uncertainty caused by an unfavorable political environment and public mistrust in the country’s financial system.

Mr. Morgan, a lecturer in Economics at the University of Juba, said these two factors have likely discouraged businesses and individuals from depositing money in banks, further straining liquidity across the financial sector.

“I know people have locked up their money. They’re holding their money somewhere, and that’s why the money is not going into the banks, resulting in very little money in circulation.

“And once there’s little money circulation, it negatively affects business activities. There is a level of mistrust in the banking system. Besides that, people sometimes act out of fear. They fear locking up their money in the bank.

“For those who have South Sudanese pounds, I think they have been hoarding their money somewhere, fearing any unwanted event that might happen.

“In South Sudan, the business environment is always determined by the political environment. So, once people have that fear, they will not keep their money in the bank.”

In recent weeks, members of the public have raised concerns about being unable to withdraw cash from banks and mobile money outlets. Many report being told they cannot receive the full amounts requested due to liquidity shortages.

Citing the decline in economic activity, Morgan said that for the Central Bank to function effectively, there should be a sound business environment where the banking sector can operate freely.

He also stressed that improving the overall business environment will boost economic activity and increase public confidence, leading to more transactions through the banking system.

“Economically, for the Central Bank to function swiftly and effectively, there should be a sound business environment where banking operations can freely operate,” he added. “Once there are factors beyond the banking sector’s control, banks are not working according to the norm given the environment they’re operating in.

“So, the Central Bank will find it difficult to implement its policies or regulate banks properly.”

Meanwhile, he said banks should offer incentives to encourage customers to deposit and save their money.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 1

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 2

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 5

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Published 8 minutes ago

Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Published 34 minutes ago

Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Published 43 minutes ago

“I had no pads, only cloth”: How ISRAAID helps girls like Christine stay in school

Published 48 minutes ago

ICRC conducts 1,000+ life-saving surgeries for conflict victims

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban: I delivered Kiir’s peace message, clarified Machar’s house arrest

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.