6th April 2026

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Easter Message: Archbishop Badi calls for peace amid hunger and unpaid salaries

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 16 hours ago

Primate Justin Badi Arama, the Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan. | Courtesy

The Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Dr. Justin Badi Arama, has used his Easter message to call for urgent action to end violence and restore human dignity across the nation.

Dr. Badi said that Easter is being observed during a difficult time. He noted that hunger in displacement camps and the lack of salaries for civil servants have overshadowed the holiday.

The Archbishop highlighted the plight of those living in displacement camps and the struggles of government employees who have gone months without pay.

“Although we celebrate Easter this year, shouts of joy are drowned out by the cries of hunger from displaced people in camps and by the suffering families of civil servants who have faithfully worked without salary for several months,” Dr. Badi said.

He expressed deep concern over what he described as a diminishing respect for human life, noting that many people continue to die in towns and on roads without any accountability for those responsible. This environment, he warned, has created widespread trauma and anxiety within the population.

Despite these challenges, the Primate offered a prayer for renewal. He urged the faithful to use the Easter season to strengthen their fellowship and deepen their commitment to peace.

Dr. Badi emphasized that the country must move away from violence and instead prioritize dialogue, forgiveness, and reconciliation. He called on all citizens to show love toward one another as a way to heal the nation’s wounds.

“It is our prayer that the celebration of Easter this year will renew our faith and deepen our commitment to stop violence in all forms,” he stated. “We must prioritize dialogue, forgiveness, reconciliation, and actions of love to each other.”

The Archbishop concluded by reminding the nation that true progress and the restoration of human dignity can only be achieved through a collective effort to embrace peace and support those most in need.

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