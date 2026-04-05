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East Africa agrees on 15 resolutions to advance AI

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 16 hours ago

Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny speaks at a regional Artificial Intelligence conference in Kigali, Rwanda. Courtesy photo.

East African nations have adopted 15 resolutions to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation across the region.

The agreements include establishing a regional center of excellence, creating an AI research fund, and prioritizing skills development. Member states also agreed to share infrastructure, improve data systems, and launch a Regional Digital Leaders Forum.

Speaking at the close of the three-day conference in Rwanda, South Sudan’s Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Ateny Wek Ateny, urged member states to implement the outcomes.

He stated that the East African Community must turn these discussions into results. “As a political and economic community of nations, these deliberations would have no meaning if we do not actualize them with concrete actions,” Minister Ateny said.

Despite internal challenges, Ateny noted the resilience of South Sudanese citizens. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the resolutions.

The Minister added that his office will work with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, and the Ministry of East African Community Affairs to ensure the goals of the Kigali conference are met.

Participants at the meeting, held from March 30 to April 1, 2026, focused on using technology for development.

The 15 resolutions aim to strengthen national AI policies, build technical skills and human resources, support innovation and talent and promote the ethical use of AI.

The conference underscored the region’s plan to use science and technology as a driver for integration and growth.

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