EAC’s first female SG, Veronica Mweni pleads for regional peace

Newly appointed Secretary General of East African Community, Veronica Mweni Nduva, called for regional peace as she took oath in Juba on Friday after a virtual Heads of State meeting endorsed the Kenyan diplomat.

Ms. Mweni succeeds compatriot Peter Mathuki, amid multiple crisis facing the regional bloc, including financial constraints, disputes related to tariff and non-tariff barriers between some member countries, and conflicts.

Addressing the high-level meeting, Mweni said that her term would be dedicated to promoting deeper integration and development of the people of East Africa.

The first female Secretary General of regional bloc, said her key priorities would include strengthening economic integration that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation in addition to peace and security.

“In promoting peace and security, a secure East Africa is the foundation upon which we can build lasting prosperity,” she told the heads of state.

“To promote climate resilient growth, we will continue addressing the pressing challenges of climate change collectively as a region. This includes promoting green energy, sustainable agriculture, conservation efforts and resource mobilisation as a bloc,” Mweni added.

The meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir, was attended by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

Other heads of state that attended the zoom meeting include Burundi’s Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Addressing the meeting, President Kiir stressed the significance of peace and security in fostering economic advancement and political steadiness of the region.

A statement from his office said Kiir emphasized collaboration between partner states in order to tackle obstacles facing the region, including the conflict in eastern DRC and other geopolitical tensions.

President Kiir also declared that South Sudan will consult next month on EAC political federation.

He stated this is to explore how tighter political integration among member states can boost regional cooperation and unity.

The regional leaders reaffirmed dedication to collaborating on crucial projects aimed at fostering economic development, social advancement, and regional integration within the EAC.

According to the leaders, the EAC is starting a new chapter in its quest for greater integration and collaboration with the swearing-in of the new Secretary General, which takes place against the background of these talks and promises.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter