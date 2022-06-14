14th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   EAC leaders, lawmakers to make Swahili compulsory

EAC leaders, lawmakers to make Swahili compulsory

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 2 hours ago

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of EAC Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga (Left) receives a gift from Ms Angelina Teny, Minister of National Defence and War Veterans Republic of South Sudan (Centre) and State Minister for Defence Jacob Oboth Oboth during the function at Gaddafi Barracks on Friday. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA of Daily Monitor, Uganda

Leaders and legislators of the East African Community want Kiswahili become compulsory among member states’ education syllabuses.

They say this will ease communication, promote culture, trade and unity in the region.

The leaders made the remarks on Friday during the closure of training exercises for Armed Forces from the seven-member states of Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo held at Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja.

During the weekend seating, the Secretary General of Defense for Kenya Mr Eugene Wamalwa encourage the region leadership to begin conversation in the Swahili language.

“It will be great that in any engagement, we use Kiswahili as our own identify language for East Africa; therefore, as a member state, I request that we introduce it in our education systems to as a regional language that unites East African culture and trade.”

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Prime Minister and minister of EAC Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who represented President Museveni, said the regional Cabinet is preparing a paper to ensure that Swahili becomes compulsory and examinable in schools.

She said a survey a survey was conducted within the EAC, and the country that came out last was Uganda.

According to her, “the survey is that Swahili was born in Zanzibar, came to Tanzania, matured in Kenya, fell sick in Rwanda and Burundi, went into Intensive Care in DR Congo and died in Uganda.”

It is estimates that about 5 million people are believed to speak Kiswahili as primary language and 60 million as a secondary language within the region.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt to ensure humanitarian staff are 80% S. Sudanese, 20% foreigners 1

Govt to ensure humanitarian staff are 80% S. Sudanese, 20% foreigners

Published Thursday, June 9, 2022

Kiir’s office says gov’t “didn’t” approve clearing of Nile tributaries 2

Kiir’s office says gov’t “didn’t” approve clearing of Nile tributaries

Published Tuesday, June 7, 2022

“My brother told me they just wait to bury me”, teen born HIV positive battles stigma 3

“My brother told me they just wait to bury me”, teen born HIV positive battles stigma

Published Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s anticipated Juba visit that never happened 4

Queen Elizabeth’s anticipated Juba visit that never happened

Published Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Ministry of Environment declares planned dredging illegal 5

Ministry of Environment declares planned dredging illegal

Published Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public urged to donate blood as S. Sudan marks World Blood Donor Day

Published 1 hour ago

EAC leaders, lawmakers to make Swahili compulsory

Published 2 hours ago

Why national parliament adjourns Monday’s seating?

Published 13 hours ago

Marking of 2021 PLE, secondary schools exams kicks off

Published 13 hours ago

UJoSS condemns harassment of 9 journalists at R-TNLA premises

Published 18 hours ago

Eat local food, as global crisis deepens, citizens urged

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.