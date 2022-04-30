EAC countries including SSD to experience hefty rainfall in May

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has foretasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over five East African countries including South Sudan in the coming weeks.

The ICPAC predicts that South Sudan, Somalia, Southern Ethiopia, Burundi and north-western Tanzania will receive more than normal rainfall around 100 millimeters.

In contrast, less than normal rainfall is also expected over eastern parts of Kenya.

Warmer than normal temperature will also be recorded in most parts of East Africa except for South Sudan, northern Uganda and Western Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, dry and hot conditions of over 32 degree Celsius are expected over much of Sudan, Eriteria, northern Ethiopia, and Djibouti which might receive only 1 millimeters of rainfall – an equivalent of 1 litre per square meter.

The regional climate information center also indicates that cold conditions of less than 20 degrees Celsius are expected over Rwanda, Burundi, central Ethiopia, Kenya, south-western Tanzania as well as South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter