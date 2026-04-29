29th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   E. Equatoria’s Tennet community demands creation of Arilo administrative unit

E. Equatoria’s Tennet community demands creation of Arilo administrative unit

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Leaders of the Tennet community in Eastern Equatoria State have petitioned Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, requesting the establishment of Arilo as an independent administrative unit.

The delegation from Imehejek Administrative Area presented the petition in a meeting at the Governor’s office, citing marginalization, poor service delivery, and limited representation in local governance.

The leaders alleged that key administrative positions in Imehejek are dominated by one ethnic group, leaving their community excluded from decision-making.

They also cited Arilo’s geographical isolation, saying the distance from the headquarters limits access to services and exposes residents to insecurity.

They called for the urgent creation of an independent administrative unit for Arilo to improve governance, service delivery, and security.

“As a matter of fact, we are often deliberately excluded from decision-making processes,” part of the petition read.

In a related appeal, the community also requested the upgrade of Arilo Primary Health Care Unit to a Primary Health Care Centre to expand healthcare access.

Governor Lobong acknowledged receipt of the petition but said previous requests lacked key requirements, including population data, administrative maps, proof of viability, and human resources capacity.

He urged the community to engage in dialogue with other groups in Imehejek, including the Otuho and Lopit, and emphasized that creation of new administrative units requires approval by the State Council of Ministers, not the Governor alone.

The Governor advised the delegation to strengthen their proposal before resubmission.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 1

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police 2

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police

Published April 23, 2026

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 3

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 4

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers 5

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials 6

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials

Published April 24, 2026

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan 7

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan

Published April 23, 2026

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry 8

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published April 26, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

OPINION: 2026 Labor Day: Pay before praise: The injustice of unpaid labor in South Sudan

Published 44 minutes ago

Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal

Published 53 minutes ago

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands

Published 58 minutes ago

Gov’t suspends City Link Africa, orders probe into Luri plane crash

Published 2 hours ago

Clashes in Bor County’s Kolnyang area leave seven dead, 15 injured

Published 3 hours ago

Abyei residents protest rumored UNISFA exit despite extended mandate

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.