E. Equatoria launches 51-km road to connect Kapoeta South and Budi counties

The government of Eastern Equatoria State has launched the construction of a 51-kilometre road linking Kapoeta South County and Ngauro in Budi County.

The project, commissioned by the state Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, aimed at improving infrastructure and supporting local economic activities in Eastern Equatoria, began last week.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, April 4, the State Minister of Information, Elia Alhaj John, said the project is expected to improve cooperation and boost trade between the two areas.

“His Excellency the Governor launched last week the construction of the Ngauro to Kapoeta South Road. This one will also boost cooperation between the two counties of Budi and Kapoeta South and the people living in both towns, and it will also boost trade in the area,” he said.

He added that the road will connect communities in Budi and Kapoeta South counties, easing the movement of people and goods.

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