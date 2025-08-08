Dutch Ambassador applauds Relief Alliance for decade of live-saving aid in South Sudan

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South Sudan has commended the Dutch Relief Alliance for its dedication in delivering humanitarian aid in some of the world’s most challenging countries, including South Sudan.

The Dutch Relief Alliance, or DRA, was formed in 2015 by a group of Dutch humanitarian organizations in partnership with the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The alliance works on the ground to provide humanitarian assistance in crisis-hit areas. Over the years, it has supported more than 4 million people in 22 humanitarian crises.

Its 14 member organizations operate through coordinated joint responses, allowing them to respond quickly and efficiently to complex emergencies. The alliance also enables its members to share knowledge, skills, and expertise.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary celebration of the South Sudan Joint Response in Juba on Wednesday, Ambassador Paul Thelon praised the DRA for its impact on humanitarian policy and life-saving work globally.

“I would like to commend you and compliment you for completing 10 years in delivering humanitarian aid in some of the world’s most challenging countries, South Sudan. Your dedication, your resilience and perseverance are a testament to your commitment to humanity,” he said.

He said the alliance has become a trusted partner not only in South Sudan but also in many other countries.

The ambassador added that the DRA is currently working with seven local organizations across South Sudan to help communities recover from conflict and address urgent needs.

These include access to food, clean water, sanitation, livelihoods, and economic empowerment through cash transfers.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Wau Health Institute launches first-ever pharmacy diploma program Previous Post