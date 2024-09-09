9th September 2024
Dr Okuk: Tumaini process crucial for South Sudan as agreement fades

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Political analyst Dr. James Okuk - Credit: Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

The Kenya-led peace process provides a peaceful solution for South Sudan, particularly as the revitalized agreement loses its legitimacy, according to a political analyst.

Dr James Okuk advises the transitional government to merge the R-TGONU with the Tumaini Initiative, citing the delay in the implementation of the 2018 peace pact.

According to him, the Nairobi peace process does not have obstacles compared to the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Okuk believes the Tumaini Initiative will liberate the country from its current situation.

“There is discontent from the public and all these are ignites of more conflict, so that is what people need to avoid by adopting a peaceful means of going forward,” Dr Okuk said.

“Tumaini provides that opportunity of going forward. The problem now is only the politicians because they care about their positions, so, each one wants to see whether or when Tumaini come where will he be, if it [Tumaini] does not guarantee that he will be in a position, then they will say to hell with Tumaini.,” he said.

“The positions they are sitting now if time runs out also, the people will say to hell with your positions. So you see how trouble is accumulating in this manner.

“We are advising the leaders of the parties in Juba, as they meet today and they submit the report of the electoral bodies which is almost the evaluation of the whole revitalized peace agreement, they need now to go for the option of Tumaini.”

The Tumaini Initiative, which started on May 9th, 2024, in Nairobi, is a South Sudan peace talks between the government and the opposition parties who did not sign the 2018 peace deal facilitated by the Kenyan government at the request of President Salva Kiir.

Observers expect the South Sudan Mediation Process in Nairobi to come out with a framework of inclusivity, address the differences, and bring a clear way forward to enhance the current peace process.

