Dr Okuk lauds Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band’s cultural role

A South Sudanese diplomat praised Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band for revitalizing Collo heritage and inspiring youth.



Dr James Okuk made his remarks during the Independence Day celebration organized by the Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band, led by Thomas Alban Kur, in Juba.

Okuk highlighted that the Collo community artists’ group has not only revitalized their culture but also instilled a renewed sense of pride and identity among the youth, ensuring that their heritage will be cherished for generations to come.

He pointed out that the Collo community’s musical bands have successfully countered the influence of external cultures on both their community and South Sudan as a whole.

Dr Okuk added that their adept use of guitars, trumpets, and traditional instruments in music and dance sets them apart.

He stated that previously influenced by Congolese and Awillo songs, today’s youth embrace their heritage through these bands, reconnecting with ancestral traditions.

Diplomat Okuk added this cultural revival is credited to the creativity of the Collo bands.

“The musical bands of the Collo community have successfully reshaped the influence of external cultures on both the Collo community and South Sudan,” remarked Dr. Okuk.

“When you observe their music, no other community excels in integrating guitars, trumpets, and traditional instruments into traditional songs and dances better than the Collo community. We appreciate the Collo bands for their creativity,” he continued.

“In the past, we danced to Congolese and Awillo songs, but today, our youth dance to songs that celebrate their heritage, reconnecting them with the traditions of their ancestors. This transformation is a testament to the impact of our musical bands,” Dr. Okuk concluded.

