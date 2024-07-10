10th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Dr Okuk lauds Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band’s cultural role

Dr Okuk lauds Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band’s cultural role

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 56 mins ago

Dr James Okuk during the Independence Day celebration in Juba on Tuesday July 9, 2024 - Courtesy

A South Sudanese diplomat praised Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band for revitalizing Collo heritage and inspiring youth.

Dr James Okuk made his remarks during the Independence Day celebration organized by the Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band, led by Thomas Alban Kur, in Juba.

Okuk highlighted that the Collo community artists’ group has not only revitalized their culture but also instilled a renewed sense of pride and identity among the youth, ensuring that their heritage will be cherished for generations to come.

He pointed out that the Collo community’s musical bands have successfully countered the influence of external cultures on both their community and South Sudan as a whole.

Dr Okuk added that their adept use of guitars, trumpets, and traditional instruments in music and dance sets them apart.

He stated that previously influenced by Congolese and Awillo songs, today’s youth embrace their heritage through these bands, reconnecting with ancestral traditions.

Diplomat Okuk added this cultural revival is credited to the creativity of the Collo bands.

“The musical bands of the Collo community have successfully reshaped the influence of external cultures on both the Collo community and South Sudan,” remarked Dr. Okuk.

“When you observe their music, no other community excels in integrating guitars, trumpets, and traditional instruments into traditional songs and dances better than the Collo community. We appreciate the Collo bands for their creativity,” he continued.

“In the past, we danced to Congolese and Awillo songs, but today, our youth dance to songs that celebrate their heritage, reconnecting them with the traditions of their ancestors. This transformation is a testament to the impact of our musical bands,” Dr. Okuk concluded.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 1

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 2

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 3

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 4

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 5

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt distributes Saudi Arabia-donated food to Juba IDPs

Published 6 mins ago

Dr Okuk lauds Collo Nyikang Okwa Jazz Band’s cultural role

Published 56 mins ago

Western world expresses concern over legislated NSS Bill

Published 1 hour ago

Futuyo: Independence enriches elites, while citizens and soldiers suffer

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Futuyo declares ‘marginalized’ Nadiangere sub-county

Published 2 hours ago

CES Commerce boss sued over alleged defamatory remarks

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!