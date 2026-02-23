Dr Lomuro urges Nile Ministers to prioritize shared human needs over politics

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro addressed the Nile Council of Ministers during the 20th Anniversary of Nile Day in Juba on Sunday, calling for an end to the politicization of water resources.

Speaking to representatives from across the Basin on Sunday, February 22, Lomuro stated that political obstacles to water development create hardships for women, youth, and children.

Lomuro noted that while the communities of the Nile Basin differ in ethnicity, their requirement for water remains the same. He told the ministers that any official who blocks water development in another country impacts the lives of people beyond their own borders. He urged the leaders to recognize their responsibility toward all inhabitants of the region, regardless of nationality.

The Minister encouraged the assembly to adopt a flexible approach to their cooperation and dialogue. He acknowledged that the signing of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) faces challenges, but he requested that the ministers allow morality and humanity to guide their focus. According to Lomuro, the needs of the population must take precedence over political positioning to ensure a sustainable future for the region.

Regarding South Sudan’s role, Lomuro explained that the country seeks to participate fully in regional water governance now that it has achieved independence. He noted that South Sudan faced limited involvement in Nile Basin initiatives in the past and urged the forum to prioritize the development of the water sector within the country. He stated that unified action is the only way for the member states to address the challenges facing their communities.

Lomuro concluded by asking the meeting to serve as a moment for reflection. He called on the ministers to ensure that cooperation remains the primary goal of the Nile Basin Initiative. The event, which brought together officials from upstream and downstream countries, ended with a focus on cross-border cooperation and the management of shared resources.

“Any minister of water who is a member of the Nile Basin sabotaging or prohibiting development of water resources in any of the countries is directly impacting the youth and women negatively,” Lomuro said. “The communities of the Nile Basin are different ethnically, but their need for water is the same. Therefore, I encourage you as ministers responsible for water not to politicize the water, but to act with morality and humanity.”

