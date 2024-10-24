24th October 2024
Dr Lomuro calls for an independent judiciary in the country

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 4 hours ago

Cabinet Minister Dr. martin Elia Lomuro. (File photo).

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs stated that the country must develop a judiciary that is independent of personal interests.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro made these remarks on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, during a validation workshop discussing the reports of the Committee as mandated by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Minister Lomuro emphasized that judiciary reform should prioritize future generations.

“I’m sure you’re aware of the situation in Kenya. Human beings can manipulate systems, so we must develop a judiciary that is independent of personal interests,” he stated.

“This isn’t about us; it’s about future generations. This message reflects our commitment to implementing the agreement.”

He acknowledged the criticism faced but reaffirmed the focus on building South Sudan. “Despite the blame and criticism we’ve endured, we remain dedicated to developing our nation.”

Lomuro urged participants in the validation process to seek solutions to challenges within the judicial system.

“As you participate in validating the JRC report, examine the details of the issues identified by the judges. Ensure that you provide the right remedies,” he advised.

“For those of us tasked with implementing the agreement on the high-level committee, today is significant. By reconciling the people, we also deliver justice through an effective judiciary. The government is working to establish institutions for elections and to transfer power to the people, which also requires justice,” he concluded.

