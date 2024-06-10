Dr Lomuro announces disbursement of peace funds to key institutions

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs announced the release of funds to four Key institutions days after the parliament questioned him over the whereabouts of approved 10 million US dollars for peace implementation.

Dr Martin Elia Lomuro disclosed this during a press conference at his office in Juba today.

Last week, the parliament directed the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs to fully pay all allocations due to the beneficiary institutions and peace implementation mechanisms as requested by the Ministry of Finance, without further delay.

The parliament called on the executive to adhere to the Public Finance Management and Accountability Act 2011, including ensuring no diversion or misappropriation of funds once approved and paid to spending agencies.

It further pointed out that the Cabinet Ministry has no authority to unilaterally divert funds meant for peace institutions and peace implementation mechanisms, as such would contravene financial regulations and the Public Finance Management and Accountability Act.

“As I speak now, payments to the concerned agreement institutions have been paid,” Dr Lomuro announced the release of the funds to the media.

“The Judicial Reform Committee have been paid, the National Constitutional Amendment Committee have been paid and the payments for the national constitution review commission, national human rights council are being processed because we only received their accounts two days ago,” he said.

Dr Elia said the money was wired to the counts of the Judiciary Reforms and the National Constitutional Amendment committees two days ago but did not reveal the amount.

He has assured the country that the peace agreement is being implement

“The agreement is being implemented, funds that have come were decided by the executive decision, we paid instalments because of the economic situation,” Dr Lomuro said.

“The first instalments for this institution have been paid. There are concerns of some of the members of the institutions demanding full payments of their budgets,” he added.

“I have repeatedly told them that we might have an executive decision to pay in instalments to allow these institutions to operate while the ministry of finance organizes itself to raise another instalment until the budget of each institution is completed,” he concluded.

