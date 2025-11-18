Dr Kuyok: Economic exclusion threatens South Sudan’s female political leadership

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of General Education and Instruction says South Sudan has established itself as one of Africa’s leaders in women’s political participation, but warned that these gains are threatened by deep-seated economic exclusion and traditional prejudices.

Speaking at the Derik Cultural Festival at the University of Juba, Monday, November 17, Dr Kuyok Abol Kuyok highlighted the remarkable progress made since independence, noting that it now ranks among the top three African nations—after Rwanda and Uganda—for women’s representation in public life.

He pointed out that the country currently boasts two Vice Presidents, a Speaker of the National Assembly, and numerous women serving as cabinet members and governors, all underpinned by a constitutional mandate for a 35% gender quota in public office.

The Two-Front Battle

Despite these significant political milestones, the Minister stressed that the women’s movement is now engaged in a two-front battle: economic exclusion and social barriers.

Dr Kuyok pointed out that while women comprise over 60% of the casual workforce, they own less than 50% of productive land due to discriminatory inheritance laws. “It is evident that women are excluded from the economic sphere,” he stated.

He stated that deeply entrenched prejudices, harmful gender stereotypes, and practices like early marriage often override progressive legislation, resulting in a massive educational crisis.

The lecture revealed that while primary education is nearing gender parity, only about 18% of girls who start school will finish secondary education, reflecting societal perceptions that prioritize boys’ education.

Call for Sustained Activism

The Minister underscored the need for continued, robust efforts to secure the gains made. Successes in legislation, including the South Sudan Women Charter 2024 and the Anti-GBV Bill 2023, must be backed by enforcement and sustained activism.

Dr Kuyok concluded his lecture with a powerful Call to Action, urging everyone—not just women—to become activists for gender equality.

He cited Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, defining a feminist as “anyone who believes in gender equality and advocates for it,” and warned: “All these gains could be lost if women relent.”

The key focus areas for the future, according to the Minister, include full implementation of the 35% quota, ending gender-based violence, economic empowerment, and investing in education and capacity building.

