30th July 2023
Dr John Garang's ex-aide suggests Master's, PhD programs on SPLA/M history

Dr John Garang’s ex-aide suggests Master’s, PhD programs on SPLA/M history

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 mins ago

Omar Abdelrahman Adan joined the movement as student in 1984| Photo by Moses Awan

An ex-aide to late Dr. John Garang de Mabior has suggested that the leadership of SPLM/A introduces at higher institutions of learning master’s and Doctorate studies on the history of the struggle of SPLA/M.

Omar Abdelrahman Adan – one of the office managers of later Garang also suggested for establishment of an archive to document the records of the movement to preserve its history and legacy.

“I  said this several times to comrade Pagam in the past, that the SPLM/A establish an archive to preserve the history of the struggle,

“The archive should also highlight the role the civil population played during the struggle, because many of them helped us a lot during the liberation struggle,” he said.

Omar – who joined the movement as student in 1984 – said the legacy of the liberation struggle should always be remembered.

He stress that developing an institution will preserve the history of SPLA/M and the next generations can learn more about how this country was brought about.

“It is also important for the country to introduce masters or PhD studies at the University of Juba on the history of the struggle of SPLA/M, like the Center for Peace Studies.”

 

30th July 2023

