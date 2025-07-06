7th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | States   |   Dr John Garang Memorial University remained shut due to food shortage – student leader

Dr John Garang Memorial University remained shut due to food shortage – student leader

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 9 hours ago

Sign Post at the gate of Dr John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology - courtesy

A student leader at Dr. John Garang Memorial University says the institution has remained closed since the beginning of the 2025 academic year due to lack of feeding on campus.

Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology operates a government-funded student feeding program but has repeatedly been interrupted due to delayed in payments from the ministry of finance and planning.

Malek Magok Garang, the Guild President of the University, said lectures were scheduled to start in March but were stalled by the administration due to lack of food supplies.

The student leader said the delay has interrupted and affected students including those completing their final classes.

He called on the government to clear the arears of the contractor to address the feeding crisis and allow for resumption academic programs.

“…it has affected all the students because their calendar is now changed.  And maybe if it opens now, maybe this month or next month, maybe only one semester will be completed this year,” he said.

Garang called on the university authorities to cancel the feeding program altogether and allow for resumption of learning.

“One of the things, one of the solutions that we made was to open the schools and the feeding to be cut off by the government. But we related to the current situation in the country. And we tell them now the schools should be opened and it is you to cut off the feeding,” he said.

The university administration has not commented on the matter.

However, this is not the first time the university has delayed reopening due to shortage of food.

In 2021, the university partially closed some of its activities after the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning failed to pay the contractor that supplies food for student feeding.

Dr John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology, based in Bor town, Jonglei State, is one of the five public universities in the country.

According to its website, the university has an enrolment of 1300 students from various parts of South Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 1

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 2

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 3

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 4

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 5

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dr John Garang Memorial University remained shut due to food shortage – student leader

Published 9 hours ago

We are working to support youth in sports, startups – Youth Minister

Published 10 hours ago

‘Hurtful’ scenes at Buluk police HQ where ‘gangs’ are detained – Eye Radio Reporter

Published 10 hours ago

Nine soldiers sentenced to jail, two demoted and dismissed by military court

Published 10 hours ago

US confirms eight deportees in South Sudan but Juba gov’t remains silent

Published 13 hours ago

Family and football unite to bid Diogo Jota farewell

Published July 5, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.