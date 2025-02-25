25th February 2025
Dr. Igga sworn in as SPLM Secretary General

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Dr. James Wani Igga. (-)

Former Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga – who is also First Deputy Chairman of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) – took oath on Tuesday as the party’s Secretary General, in Juba.

The ceremony was presided over by President Salva Kiir, who is also SPLM Chairman.

Dr. Igga was appointed to the role on February 10, 2025, following a cabinet reshuffle by President Kiir. He expressed his commitment to the unity and welfare of the SPLM.

The former vice president called on party comrades within South Sudan and in the diaspora to prioritize national, party, and public interests above personal concerns.

President Kiir had relieved him from his post as Vice President for Economic Cluster and appointed Benjamin Bol Mel to replace him.

Dr. Igga previously served as the Second Vice President of South Sudan from 2013 to 2020 and again from 2020 until his recent reassignment.

 

