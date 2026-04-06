DR Congo to take migrants deported from US

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has agreed to accept migrants deported from the United States who are not Congolese, officials said under a deal taking effect this month, the BBC has reported.

The Ministry of Communication said a temporary reception system has been established, with facilities in the capital, Kinshasa, prepared to accommodate arrivals.

“Logistical and technical support” for the program will be provided by the United States, the statement added, noting that the Congolese government will bear no financial cost for the initiative.

Authorities did not specify how many deportees would be received. Washington has previously sent deportees to several other African countries as part of its broader immigration enforcement measures.

Amid concerns about the fate of migrants, Congolese officials confirmed that no transfers back to their home countries — where some face potential persecution — are planned.

The government emphasized that the reception of so-called third-country migrants aligns with DRC’s commitment to human dignity, international solidarity, and the protection of migrants’ rights. Officials also clarified that the scheme is not a permanent relocation mechanism nor a way to outsource migration policy.

The BBC has reported that it contacted the U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Western Bahr el Ghazal prepares police force ahead of 2026 elections Previous Post