6th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional | World News   |   DR Congo to take migrants deported from US

DR Congo to take migrants deported from US

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo|Courtesy

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has agreed to accept migrants deported from the United States who are not Congolese, officials said under a deal taking effect this month, the BBC has reported.

The Ministry of Communication said a temporary reception system has been established, with facilities in the capital, Kinshasa, prepared to accommodate arrivals.

“Logistical and technical support” for the program will be provided by the United States, the statement added, noting that the Congolese government will bear no financial cost for the initiative.

Authorities did not specify how many deportees would be received. Washington has previously sent deportees to several other African countries as part of its broader immigration enforcement measures.

Amid concerns about the fate of migrants, Congolese officials confirmed that no transfers back to their home countries — where some face potential persecution — are planned.

The government emphasized that the reception of so-called third-country migrants aligns with DRC’s commitment to human dignity, international solidarity, and the protection of migrants’ rights. Officials also clarified that the scheme is not a permanent relocation mechanism nor a way to outsource migration policy.

The BBC has reported that it contacted the U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“We’re not lazy; government failed us” – Citizens reject Kuol Manyang’s claim of laziness 1

“We’re not lazy; government failed us” – Citizens reject Kuol Manyang’s claim of laziness

Published March 31, 2026

Juba High Court sentences five officers to 24 years for raid on General’s home 2

Juba High Court sentences five officers to 24 years for raid on General’s home

Published April 3, 2026

Governor Lobong orders arrested youths’ transfer to Juba. 3

Governor Lobong orders arrested youths’ transfer to Juba.

Published April 4, 2026

South Sudan sends 25 young professionals to Brazil for specialized farming training 4

South Sudan sends 25 young professionals to Brazil for specialized farming training

Published April 2, 2026

Army Chief warns soldiers over ethnic targeting following Khor Khaltan attack 5

Army Chief warns soldiers over ethnic targeting following Khor Khaltan attack

Published April 5, 2026

Court adjourns Machar case to April 8 amid dispute over phone data evidence 6

Court adjourns Machar case to April 8 amid dispute over phone data evidence

Published April 2, 2026

Ministry of Justice calls for Independent Attorney General in new constitution 7

Ministry of Justice calls for Independent Attorney General in new constitution

Published April 2, 2026

Traffic police arrest suspects for forging vehicle documents 8

Traffic police arrest suspects for forging vehicle documents

Published April 3, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Greater Yei chiefs appeals for peace after Khor Galtan attack

Published 46 minutes ago

DR Congo to take migrants deported from US

Published 1 hour ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal prepares police force ahead of 2026 elections

Published 3 hours ago

VP Hussein challenges Unity State leaders over failure to restore peace

Published 6 hours ago

Minister’s historic anniversary call sparks mixed responses

Published 6 hours ago

S. Sudan to ratify Kigali AI conference resolutions to boost innovation

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.