You are here: Home | National News | News | Regional | World News | DR Congo to take migrants deported from US
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has agreed to accept migrants deported from the United States who are not Congolese, officials said under a deal taking effect this month, the BBC has reported.
The Ministry of Communication said a temporary reception system has been established, with facilities in the capital, Kinshasa, prepared to accommodate arrivals.
“Logistical and technical support” for the program will be provided by the United States, the statement added, noting that the Congolese government will bear no financial cost for the initiative.
Authorities did not specify how many deportees would be received. Washington has previously sent deportees to several other African countries as part of its broader immigration enforcement measures.
Amid concerns about the fate of migrants, Congolese officials confirmed that no transfers back to their home countries — where some face potential persecution — are planned.
The government emphasized that the reception of so-called third-country migrants aligns with DRC’s commitment to human dignity, international solidarity, and the protection of migrants’ rights. Officials also clarified that the scheme is not a permanent relocation mechanism nor a way to outsource migration policy.
The BBC has reported that it contacted the U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.
Published 46 minutes ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.