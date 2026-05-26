31st May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   DR Congo appeals for world cup ticket refunds amid Ebola travel restrictions

DR Congo appeals for world cup ticket refunds amid Ebola travel restrictions

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: May 26, 2026

Photo|Courtesy

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s football federation (Fecofa) has asked FIFA to refund 2026 World Cup tickets purchased by fans unable to travel to the United States because of Ebola-related restrictions.

DR Congo recently qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, but an Ebola outbreak declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization on 16 May has disrupted supporters’ travel plans.

The United States has suspended visa services in Kinshasa and barred entry to non-Americans who have recently travelled through DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan.

Fecofa president Veron Mosengo-Omba said many supporters risk losing money after buying expensive World Cup tickets.

“We asked FIFA to consider refunds because the tickets are very expensive,” Mosengo-Omba told BBC Sport Africa.

“They are being punished because they cannot enter the US to support their team.”

FIFA said it would review the request, although its standard policy usually encourages fans to resell or transfer tickets instead of receiving refunds.

The Leopards will begin their Group K campaign against Portugal in Houston on 17 June before facing Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

Many Congolese supporters are now expected to travel only to the Mexico fixture because of the US restrictions.

Despite the travel challenges affecting fans, the DR Congo national team is not impacted. Most players and technical staff are based outside the country, while officials from DR Congo have already travelled abroad to satisfy quarantine requirements.

The team also cancelled a planned training camp in Kinshasa and will instead prepare in Belgium before travelling to Texas.

DR Congo became the first sub-Saharan African nation to play at the FIFA World Cup when the country, then known as Zaire, appeared at the 1974 tournament.

Mosengo-Omba described the country’s return to the global stage after 52 years as “the resurrection of football” in DR Congo.

Meanwhile, health authorities continue to battle the latest Ebola outbreak, which has reportedly caused hundreds of suspected infections and deaths across parts of Central and East Africa.

Mosengo-Omba urged the international community not to panic, saying DR Congo has extensive experience handling Ebola outbreaks.

“The world does not need to be afraid,” he said.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why East Africa’s attempt to ban second-hand clothes failed 1

Why East Africa’s attempt to ban second-hand clothes failed

Published May 24, 2026

Puot alleges he vomits blood in detention, blames untreated ulcers 2

Puot alleges he vomits blood in detention, blames untreated ulcers

Published May 25, 2026

Opinion: Humanitarian asset auctions must benefit South Sudanese citizens 3

Opinion: Humanitarian asset auctions must benefit South Sudanese citizens

Published May 28, 2026

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan 4

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

UN Security Council to vote on renewal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan 5

UN Security Council to vote on renewal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan

Published May 29, 2026

Kulipapa, not “Jebel Iraq”: the fight to preserve Juba’s indigenous identity 6

Kulipapa, not “Jebel Iraq”: the fight to preserve Juba’s indigenous identity

Published May 26, 2026

From midwife to fractured ally: the troubled U.S.–South Sudan relationship 7

From midwife to fractured ally: the troubled U.S.–South Sudan relationship

Published May 29, 2026

Search continues for two children abducted along Lirya road – Officials 8

Search continues for two children abducted along Lirya road – Officials

Published May 25, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Analyst says renewal of S. Sudan sanctions is ‘significant and timely’

Published 11 hours ago

Government urged to accelerate Juba-Nimule highway repairs

Published 14 hours ago

Infrastructure shortage driving high Juba water tariffs, says Undersecretary

Published 14 hours ago

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

Orphan boy battling old injury in Tonj East seeks medical support

Published 19 hours ago

Six UN Security Council members that abstained on S. Sudan sanctions—and why?

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.