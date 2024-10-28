Dr Alic laments World Bank, IMF high-borrowing interest rate

“UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) data shows that developing countries face a 64 per cent increase in interest payments over the past decade, with Africa experiencing a staggering 132 per cent rise,” he said.

Dr Garang also criticized the inadequate representation of Africa at the ongoing annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington DC.

” Africa, despite being nearly 20 per cent of the global population, has historically lacked adequate voting power in institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.”

He said IMF and World Bank need what he described as comprehensive overhaul, citing Africa’s under representation and burden some debt.