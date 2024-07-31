Dozens of TikTok HQ staff hospitalized with food poisoning

Dozens of staff at the Singapore office of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, have been hospitalized in an apparent food poisoning outbreak.

Health and food safety officials in the city state are investigating the incident, which left 60 people with symptoms of gastroenteritis on Tuesday. Fifty seven of them were treated in hospital.

ByteDance has also said it is looking into what caused its employees to fall ill.

The BBC understands that no food is prepared or cooked at the ByteDance offices and that it uses third party caterers to supply food.