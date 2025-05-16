Dozens of Malakal inmates stranded due to absence of judge

Dozens of inmates are stuck in Malakal Central Prison as there is no judge to hear their cases after the previous one left months ago for medical treatment, Civil Society Organizations in restive Upper Nile State have said.

The demand comes after a visit to Malakal Central Prison by members of the Upper Nile Civil Society Network on Thursday.

During the visit the Secretary General of Civil Society Network, William Akol, raised concerns about the growing number of pre-trial detainees and worsening prison conditions.

“The Director of the Prison has talked about the lack of food in the prison, and the absence of a judge has led to an increase in the number of people awaiting trials.”

According to the Director of the Prison and Reforms Administration, the facility currently holds 134 inmates — 99 of whom are on remand, 35 convicted, and 12 juveniles.

The lack of a resident judge has significantly contributed to the overcrowding.

The only judge previously assigned to Malakal reportedly left the town for medical treatment several months ago and has not been replaced since.

William added, there was a judge sent from Renk County, but he stayed for only one month and left the area.

“Many have been behind bars for months without seeing a courtroom, and there’s no food. We also found that the prison is facing serious shortages of food, medicine, and basic non-food items like soap,” he said.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Upper Nile State Minister of Information Peter Ngwojo confirmed the situation.

“Civil society groups are now urging the national government and judiciary to prioritize judicial deployment to Malakal, warning that continued delays will deny justice and worsen prison overcrowding,” he said.

Mr. Ngowjo acknowledged that the judge had left for treatment and cited poor working conditions, lack of funding, and inadequate accommodation as key reasons judicial officers avoid assignments in Malakal.

