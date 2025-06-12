Dozens of displaced children arrive Yambio after months in bush

Yambio, Western Equatoria State -Eye Radio: Authorities say 88 internally displaced persons (IDPs), primarily children, have arrived in Yambio from Nadiangere Payam after spending five months hiding in the bush and surviving on wild fruits.

The displacement was triggered by renewed fighting in the area following the removal of former Governor Lt. Gen. Alfred Futuyo Karaba from office in February 2025. The unrest forced many civilians to flee for their safety, with numerous families seeking refuge in the forest.

State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, James Severino Morris, confirmed the reception of the IDPs upon their arrival. He added that approximately 40 others are expected to arrive from Bangasu Payam.

Severino urged humanitarian partners to collaborate in supporting the displaced population.

“This evening we received IDPs from Nadiangere — 88 children and some adults. This is not the only number we have,” he said.

“We expect to receive 40 adults who are still on the way. As the state government, we will do what we can, but we urge our partners to support these people.”

Apai Michael Mathew, a displaced teacher from Nadiangere Primary School, shared the hardships faced during their displacement, including the tragic loss of two children due to hunger during the journey.

“We have been displaced since January up to June. We spent months in the bush depending on wild fruits. We even lost two of our children due to hunger and lack of nutrition,” he said.

“We faced many challenges that are difficult to explain, but we praise God because we have reached a place where there are people.”

The acting chairperson of the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Thomas Seringa Paul, noted that 90% of the newly arrived IDPs are children aged between 5 and 18 years.

He said they had endured nearly three months surviving solely on wild fruits.

“We have just received 88 IDPs who fled from Nadiangere, 90% of whom are children aged 5 to 18 years. These IDPs have spent more than three months on the move, relying solely on wild fruits while traveling through the bushes.”

Seringa appealed to humanitarian organizations to provide urgent assistance, warning that more displaced individuals are expected to arrive in Yambio.

” More are still coming on the way. I urge UN agencies and national organizations to come and assist these people.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter