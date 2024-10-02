Dozens confirmed dead, 61 missing as two boats capsize off Djibouti

At least 45 people have died and many others are missing after two migrant boats capsized off the coast of Djibouti, officials say.

The boats left Yemen with 310 people on board before sinking in the Red Sea off the east African nation on Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“To date, 61 individuals are still missing and the search operations are continuing relentlessly,” the Djibouti’s coastguard said.

It is the latest boat disaster to hit the route, described as one of the busiest and most dangerous in the world, used by refugees and migrants from Africa.