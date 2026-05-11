“Don’t mix criticism with lies” – prof Akech rebukes government critics

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Prof John Akech, has called for responsible criticism and cautioned against mixing criticism with false information.

Prof. Akech says South Sudanese society is a “talking society” and stressed that public debate should be based on truth.

“We are a talking society. Let us talk and criticize our government responsibly. But do not mix it with lies. Some people think they can go and fabricate untruths and use them to victimize others,” he said.

He made the remarks during a dinner with the Media Fraternity organized by the National Ministry of Information in Juba over the weekend.

He urged government critics to be responsible, saying criticism should not be mixed with lies.

“In a democratic society, if you say something untrue, you are responsible for it and you can be taken to court, not to blue houses. Such matters should be dealt with in court,” he added.

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