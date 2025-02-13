13th February 2025
Doctors union urges appointment of health minister amid health crises

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 6 hours ago

Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Juba. (Photo Credit | @WHO South Sudan

The South Sudan Doctors’ Union is appealing to the transitional government to urgently appoint the minister of health, citing the current health emergencies in the country.

This came after President Kiir relieved Health Minister Yolanda Aweil Deng and several top officials including vice presidents Dr. James Wani and Hussein Abdelbagi.

The President has since appointed replacements for the two vice presidents, but the position of former health minister Awel is vacant.

The delay in appointing a new minister or reinstating Awel as demanded by SPLM-IO, has raised concern within the doctors’ union amid cholera and Mpox outbreaks as well as concerns about the possible spread of Ebola from neighboring Uganda.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, the union’s Information Secretary, Dr. Abak Rafael said the changes came at a critical time that needed a minister to engage with partners to respond to the outbreaks

“We have a lot of challenges in the health sector. Recently before the relieve of the former minister and keeping the position empty, we had an outbreak of M-pox and cholera,” he said.

“We also have the Ebola outbreak in the neighboring Uganda, as you all know in the media and this one has raised a concern to us as doctors of leaving such sensitive position empty in this critical time.”

“Our rapid response department is active actually but there are issues that need the minister to be there, especially the engagement and the collaboration with other partners and how to address this crisis in the country.”

The union urged the government to consider appointing a competent and qualified professional to lead the health ministry.

 

