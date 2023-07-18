18th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Doctors’ union call for healthcare reforms in letter to Kiir

Doctors’ union call for healthcare reforms in letter to Kiir

Author: Koang Palchang | Published: 41 mins ago

Healthcare worker vaccinates a child against measles. | File/Courtesy.

Health professionals in South Sudan have written to President Salva Kiir demanding action to strengthen deteriorating healthcare services in the country.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, the medical professionals say the country’s health system is in shambles and most rural populations have limited access to healthcare services.

According to them, multiple crises including the civil war, inter-communal clashes, disease outbreaks, flooding, drought, and a weakening economy have continued to undermine the provision of health care in the country.

The professionals have also discussed the current performance of health sectors.

They said the situation is further worsened by what they termed as donor fatigue and the eruption of conflicts around the world, as many NGOs and agencies either scale down operations or close due to lack of funding.

According to the statement, 80 percent of the health care services are delivered by partners with general provision availability at only 30 percent.

They added that 37 percent for functional facilities and they believe this has declined after Health Pool Funds from state hospitals since 2022.

In their recommendations, they urged local governments to allocate at least 5 percent of their local budget for health.

They also called for the establishment of a Maternal Mortality Reduction Fund to be managed under the presidency and implemented by the Ministry of Health.

The group also calls on the government to increase the budget allocated to the health sector by up to 15 percent of the national budget to address the vacuum.

Further, they demanded the implementation of Abuja Declarations and Frameworks for Action on Roll Back Malaria – a pledge made in 2001 by members of the African Union during a conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 2

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country 3

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage 4

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers 5

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Doctors’ union call for healthcare reforms in letter to Kiir

Published 41 mins ago

Central Bank announces hard currency auction

Published 2 hours ago

21-year-old woman drowns in Mundri West County

Published 2 hours ago

Driver reportedly shot dead at Twic-Abyei border

Published 18 hours ago

Nyirol youth under investigation over shooting at commissioner’s residence

Published 21 hours ago

Badi ordains Renk bishop after rejecting his nomination

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!