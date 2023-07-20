Doctor asks govt intervention amid ‘drugs diversion’ allegations

A medical doctor is calling on the government to strengthen the South Sudan Medical Council to address challenges facing public health facilities across the country.

Dr Garang Dakjur raised the concern after some members of the public accused some medical workers in public health facilities of diverting medicines to their private clinics.

Labeling the allegations as assumptions, Dr Dakjur, the President Association of Gynecologists and Obstetricians of South Sudan, however, said such loopholes happen in some government-owned facilities due to the improper functioning of the medical council.

He is calling for the reinforcement of the Council for it to be able to probe and bring an end to such practices in the health system.

“In most of the times, people are accusing the health care providers that they are taking patients to their clinics, they are taking medicines to their clinics because of reasons or another,” he said on Eye Radio’s Sundown Program on Wednesday.

“But I do also agree that there are loopholes within our system whereby somebody can just take some medicines to his or her own private clinics.”

“These are loopholes and because of these loopholes, is why we are calling for the medical council to be strengthened because South Sudan General Medical Council is the body that is responsible for regulating the practice”.

In May 2023, health professionals in the country wrote to President Salva Kiir demanding action to strengthen healthcare services in the country.

The medical professionals said the country’s health system is in shambles and most rural populations have limited access to healthcare services.