Disregard ‘false information’ about peace process on social media, Makuei urges public

The Minister of Information urged the public to ignore ‘false information’ circulating about the peace process on social media.

Michael Makuei made the statement to SSBC after presenting the Tumaini Initiative report to President Kiir on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Kiir received a detailed progress report on the Tumaini Initiative from Amb. Albino Mathem, the Head of the Nairobi Peace Process Delegation, and Michael Makuei, Minister of Information.

The briefing highlighted the initiative’s positive advancements and its pivotal role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Minister Makuei addressed the issue of false information spreading about the peace process on social media, one day after Dr. Riek Machar’s letter to the peace mediator surfaced on social media.

In a statement to SSBC, the government Spokesperson stressed the need to combat misleading narratives and provide the public with real information.

However, Makuei did not disclose specific details from the report or elaborate on the nature of the misinformation he referred to.

Earlier, Puok Both Baluang, Acting Spokesperson for the Office of First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, confirmed the existence of the letter to Eye Radio.

He stated that the SPLM-IO leader has expressed concerns to the Chief Mediator in Kenya about a draft document they fear might replace the 2018 peace agreement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter