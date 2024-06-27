28th June 2024
Displaced S. Sudanese families in Sudan face starvation -MSF

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

The majority of South Sudanese families that have been displaced as a result of the war in Sudan are facing starvation in eastern Sudan, according to Medicines Sans Frontiers.

In a post on its Facebook page, the medical charity said, “the conflict has twice displaced people.”

MSF shared a heart breaking story of a family that it said  first fled South Sudan and sought refuge in Khartoum, Sudan before being displaced into Eastern Sudan .

” Now, Dak’s family and other South Sudanes  who have been displaced in eastern Sudan lack of medical care, and uncertainty about the future, ” says MSF.

They were forced to flee South Sudan to seek temporary safety in Khartoum. However, MSF said, “growing unrest once again forced them to leave their home in 2023.”

Caught in Sudan’s conflict, MSf said,  young children go to bed at night with empty stomachs.

“Dak’s story is a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of war,” writes MSF, adding that “No one should endure such a life, particularly children deprived of their education and a stable future.

28th June 2024

