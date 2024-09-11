Dismissed Trade Undersecretary thanks Kiir for 21-day service opportunity

The former First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry has expressed gratitude to President Salva Kiir for the opportunity to serve in the role for three weeks.



Dominic Majok Makuei was appointed on August 20, 2024, and relieved yesterday in a presidential decree.

The reason for his removal was not indicated in the presidential decree which was red on the state-owned SSBC.

In a separate decree, Dominic was replaced by Dr Malok Ngor Malok as the new 1st undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In his statement of appreciation to President Kiir, Dominic Majok Makuei wrote: “I accept my appointment with honour and gratitude, I also accept your reshuffling as a normal routine in any government.”

He added that President Kiir appointed him on the 20th of August 2024, at the age of 40 years, to serve in the government of national unity for three weeks.

Public figures sometimes maintain such attitudes to preserve future opportunities, show political resilience, or emphasize their continued commitment to serving the nation despite personal setbacks.

